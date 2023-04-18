Wicked fans amazed by Ariana Grande’s ‘perfect vocals’ in raw video footage

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Raw footage of Ariana Grande singing on the set of Wicked has left fans awestruck.

A recent paparazzi video showing Grande performing a song in her full pink costume as Glinda the Good Witch has been shared across social media.

While it’s difficult to clearly make out what the 29-year-old actor is singing, her operatic voice can be heard hitting an impressive range of high notes.

Several fans have responded to the clip, lauding Grande’s “angelic voice”.

“Between her and Cynthia [Erivo] this movie is going to have the most beautiful soundtrack ever,” one exclaimed.

A second wrote that they “smelt an EGOT in [Grande’s] future”.

“Singing (slaying) her way to multiple Oscars!” someone agreed.

“The vocals are perfect,” a fourth praised, while another said: “Well, she couldn’t possibly sound better.”

Earlier last week, first-look photos and footage teasing the film’s set stunned fans.

In a video posted to Twitter, an aerial shot of what appeared to be an intricate recreation of Elphaba’s native home of Munchkinland could be seen.

Grande stars opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in director John M Chu’s forthcoming screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

The first part of the movie is expected to be released in cinemas on 25 December 2024, followed a year later by part two.

Chu initially explained his choice to split the movie into two parts, saying: “It became impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it.

“As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years.”

The news was poorly received by fans, who criticised the decision, claiming it was “utterly unnecessary”.