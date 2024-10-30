Wicked viewers demand Oscar consideration for Ariana Grande in rave first reviews

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Wicked has thoroughly impressed critics, who have declared the movie musical a “masterpiece” and a must-see following early screenings.

Directed by John M Chu, the new screen adaptation of the Broadway hit stars Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West. The film, which has been split into two parts, acts as an origin story for the popular Wizard of Oz characters, who forge an unlikely but profound friendship at school.

While Wicked –Part 1 isn’t out in theaters until November 22, several industry screenings have already begun rolling out – and critics are walking away completely enamored. Wicked – Part 2 will be released a year later, on November 21, 2025.

“I was ‘pessimistical’ going in, but...WICKED is a masterpiece,” tweeted Variety film reporter Katcy Stephen. “Ariana Grande makes Glinda sparkle: she milks every moment with gusto, humor and hair flips. Jon M Chu added so much new life to the story that I can see why it needed to be 2 parts! Well worth the 20-year wait.”

Even Kristen Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda on Broadway, gave her stamp of approval. “Oh my gosh, I just saw the movie, and I’m dying. I’m deceased; I’m actually dead. I’m not here,” the Tony-winning actor said in a video posted to Instagram.

“People are not going to be well when they see this film. It is so good, it is so special, the story is so wonderful. And Cynthia and Ariana are amazing. The whole cast is amazing. John Chu nailed it. I was so moved, emotional, happy, filled with joy. Please everybody go see Wicked, you’ll be blessed.”

Journalist Simon Thompson agreed, writing on X: “#WickedMovie is an Oz-some spectacle that pops and enchants on the big screen. An absolutely stunning vision. Leads Erivo and Grande knock it out of the park. While this perhaps won’t convert many anti-musical folks, genre fans and die-hard Ozians (Wickhards?) will feast on this.”

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked’ ( Universal Pictures )

“As someone who loves The Wizard of Oz and the Wicked music, I was skeptical about it,” admitted Variety senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay. “And I was wrong! #WickedMovie is everything cinema should be. The crafts and acting are the absolute SHIZ.”

Clayton Davis, senior awards editor for Variety, went as far as to say that “Galinda is the role Ariana Grande was born to play.”

“Perfectly suited and genuinely a hilarious, scene-stealing performance,” he praised. “Cynthia Erivo's heavenly vocals allow her to make Elphaba her own. The team of artisans assembled by Jon M Chu all put their signature touches. Very excited to see what they do with Part 2.”

“Happy to confirm WICKED is the best musical-to-movie adaptation since CHICAGO and MAMMA MIA. Ariana Grande....is perfection!?” IndieWire’s Erin Strecker commented.

Vanity Fair’s Chris Murphy added: “I have seen the Wicked movie not once not twice but three separate times now and believe me when i say it is a complete and utter slay you will be gagged beyond belief everything you think the film looks like from your cracked iphones is wrong Cynthia and Ari truly are impeccable.”

Part one of Wicked will be released in theaters on November 22.