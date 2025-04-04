MCU star accidentally punched Dave Bautista in the face when trying to do a stunt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Will Poulter has revealed that he accidentally punched Dave Bautista in the face when trying to do his own stunts on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Poulter, who is currently starring in A24’s Death of Unicorn, played Adam Warlock in the 2023 Marvel film, which remains his only MCU film to date.

The 32-year-old British star played opposite Bautista in the film, with the retired professional wrestler reprising his role as the violent but air-headed warrior Drax the Destroyer.

During a fight scene between the pair, Poulter said that a stunt person had to step in after he became a bit too physical with the former WWE champion.

During an appearance on Saturday’s (5 April) Jonathan Ross Show, he said: “You realise when you do films, you’re so much better off handing over to the stunt people. Guardians of the Galaxy I attempted to do some of the stunts.

“I had a fight sequence with Dave Bautista. I haven’t done a tonne of fight choreography. I accidentally punched Dave straight in the face… Then my stunt person stepped in.”

open image in gallery Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer ( Marvel Studios )

That wasn’t the only mishap that Poulter has had when getting into a role. As part of his research for The Bear, where he plays Chef Luca, he actually went to work in real kitchens, which resulted in an injury.

“No one really knew that I was an actor or why I was there. Within about 15 minutes I’d sliced open my finger trying to portion a turbot,” he said.

Poulter will next be seen in Alex Garland’s new movie Warfare, which tells the real-life story of the immediate aftermath of an IED explosion during the Iraq war in 2006.

Speaking of researching that role, Poulter added: “I feel really lucky to be part of I… This is a very literal depiction of a real event. Everything you see happened in reality. There’s no dramatised elements. We all have a real life counterpart. Some of those are active. I was with him a couple of days ago. I went surfing with him in San Diego. Don’t recommend going surfing with a Navy Seal… they are better than you.”

open image in gallery The cast of 'Warfare' at the March 27 Los Angeles premiere ( Getty Images )

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday at 9:20 pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV player.