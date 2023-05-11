Will Poulter says he was mistaken for Sid from Toy Story by man at a urinal

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Will Poulter said that during a recent trip to LA, a man mistook him for Sid from Toy Story.

For years, people have joked that the actor looks like Andy’s troubled neighbour who tortures toys in the Pixar classic. The actor even leant into the memes, dressing up as the character for Halloween in 2017 to raise awareness for anti-bullying.

In a recent interview with GQ Hype, the British actor said that a stranger he met might have taken the joke too seriously.

“A guy at a urinal in LA last week turned to me and said, ‘You’re in Toy Story, right?’ And I was like, ‘Well, that was animated,’” Poulter said.

“I don’t want to be rude. I also appreciate there’s a meme going round of me – I dressed up as Sid from ‘Toy Story’ for anti-bullying week. So arguably I haven’t helped my case. But [Toy Story came out in] 1995. I was two. And they weren’t doing it through live action.”

The British actor currently stars as the artificial being Adam Warlock in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 alongside Chris Pratt.

Sid from ‘Toy Story’ and Will Poulter (Pixar/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the GQ interview, Poulter shared the advice given to him by Pratt about working with director James Gunn.

“I remember Chris Pratt said to me, ‘Sometimes James is going to throw things at you and you’re going to be like, “What are you talking about? You’ve lost your mind.” Just trust him.’ I did that, and by the end, I felt really confident in just doing whatever James said.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has been described as one of the best Marvel properties in years and earned a four-star review from The Independent’s film critic, Clarisse Loughrey.

Yet some viewers took issue with some of the film’s “disturbing” and “graphic” content, sparking questions about its age rating.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in cinemas now.