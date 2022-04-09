Will Poulter has reflected on his 2013 comedy We’re the Millers, saying he wishes there had been an intimacy coordinator on set.

Poulter, now 29, was 19 when he starred in the road movie alongside Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts and Jason Sudeikis.

The film followed Sudeikis as a drug dealer smuggling marijuana into the US from Mexico who, in order to throw off border control, hires three misfits to pose as his family: Aniston played his fake wife, while Roberts and Poulter played his pretend children.

In one scene, which won an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss, Aniston and Roberts’ characters teach Poulter’s teenage boy how to kiss.

Speaking to The Independent in a new interview, Poulter said that Aniston, who was 45 at the time, “was an amazing sport and very supportive”.

He said: “She took care of me, and was aware that, being a 19-year-old kid in that scenario, I was very nervous. This was before intimacy coordinators, which I really would have appreciated, and I’m sure Emma and Jen would have, too.”

‘We’re the Millers’ (Benderspink/Kobal/Shutterstock)

He added: “It’s one of those things – any scene where there’s some level of intimacy in the context of a broad comedy, where it’s very much a joke and it’s not played with romantic sincerity, is always really awkward. Obviously my main concern in that moment was for Jen and Emma, who I felt very sorry for.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Poulter discussed his intense training schedule for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, his new show Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, his thoughts on method acting and his decision to take a step back from social media. Read it in full here.