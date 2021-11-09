Will Smith has revealed that he turned to Ayahuasca 14 times, and visited a tantric sex expert after temporarily splitting with Jada Pinkett-Smith in 2011.

In his new book Will, the 53-year-old actor describes how he visited a shaman to give him the psychotropic tea after splitting with his wife.

“I was floating deep in outer space… I was trillions of light-years away from earth,” Smith wrote.

The duo called it quits after Pinkett-Smith’s 40th birthday party, when Smith hosted a three-day celebration for his partner in Santa Fe.

At the time, Smith made a documentary of the celebration, in which he included recordings of his wife’s late grandmother in the video.

According to NYPost, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor also hired Pinkett-Smith’s favourite artists to do custom paintings, arranged golf events, a lavish dinner, and a surprise performance by Mary J Blige.

The actor revealed that his wife didn’t show appreciation or react to his efforts after the celebration.

“I was the perfect husband,” Smith wrote.

He additionally recalled that his wife asked him to cancel the rest of the weekend’s plans.

“CANCEL IT NOW!” Jada said, as Smith recalls, and called the party “the most disgusting display of ego I have ever seen in my life”.

The Aladdin actor said that he finally told Jada that he “retires” from trying to make her happy.

After this incident, Smith said that he visited Trinidad where he met counsellor Michaela Boehm, who specialises in tantric sexuality.

When Boehm asked the actor what would make him happy, he responded by saying: “I would have a harem.”

The Smiths, who married in 1997, eventually ended up getting back together. However, Will recently revealed that both he and his wife have had sexual relationships with other people during their marriage.

Last year, the couple’s marriage was publicly scrutinised after rapper August Alsina claimed that he had engaged in a relationship with Jada with Will’s permission.

Jada initially denied the claims, but when she and Will took part in an interview for her web show Red Table Talk, she said that an “entanglement” had occurred.

Earlier this month, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Smith admitted that a low point in their marriage was after his wife’s 40th birthday party, which he spent three years planning and she disliked.

The Men in Black star told Winfrey: “We realised that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy. We agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make myself happy.”

He continued: “Then we were going to present ourselves back to the relationship already happy – versus demanding that the other person fill our empty cup.”

Smith’s memoir, Will, is set to be released 9 November, and he can also be seen in the film, King Richard, from 19 November.