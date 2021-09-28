Will Smith has revealed he once wanted to date a “harem” of women – including Halle Berry – when his film career and marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith began to crash.

The Bad Boys star said that he visited an “intimacy coach” in the midst of a mid-life crisis.

Asked by the coach – Michaela Boehm – what he would have if he could have anything in the world, Smith said that he’d want a “harem of girlfriends”, and named Berry and ballet dancer Misty Copeland as two women he’d invite into it. At the urging of his coach, Smith spent a session researching the women and planning to contact them.

Then, Smith had a revelation.

“After we played it out a little bit, I was like, ‘That would be horrific. That would be horrific,’” Smith told GQ Magazine. “I was like, ‘Can you imagine how miserable?’”

“What she was doing was essentially cleaning out my mind, letting it know it was okay to be me and be who I was,” Smith continued. “It was okay to think Halle is fine. It doesn’t make me a bad person that I’m married and I think Halle is beautiful. Whereas in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins.

“That was really the process that Michaela worked me through to let me realise that my thoughts were not sins and even acting on an impure thought didn’t make me a piece of s***.”

Will Smith and Halle Berry, who he planned to invite into his ‘harem’ of girlfriends (Thomas Samson/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Smith added that, during his crisis, he rented a house in Utah and sat in solitude for 14 days, before flying to Peru to take part in a number of ayahuasca rituals. He also travelled without security for the first time and launched his own TikTok account.

“I totally opened myself up to what, I think, was a fresh sampling of the fruits of the human experience,” he explained.

In the same interview, Smith also revealed that he and wife Jada had opened up their marriage to other sexual partners after both realised that they were “miserable”.