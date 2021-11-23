Will Smith has claimed there was once a time he had so much sex that it would make him ill.

The actor has shared his memories and experiences in a new memoir titled Will, which was released earlier this month.

In the book, Smith, who can currently be seen in King Richard, said that he turned to “rampant sexual intercourse” after his first relationship with a girl named Melanie came to an end when he was 16.

“I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak,” he wrote. “I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse.”

He said that he “had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie” at the time, and that their relationship ended after he discovered she had cheated on him when he was away for a two-week music tour.

“Over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena,” Smith wrote. “I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm.”

Smith said that sex “would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit”.

Will Smith said that he turned to ‘rampant sexual intercourse’ after a bad break-up (Getty Images)

“In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be ‘the one’ who would love me, who would make this pain go away.”

Elsewhere, Smith revealed that his son Jaden Smith asked to become emancipated when he was a minor, aged 15.

Jaden’s request came after the pair co-starred in the 2013 film After Earth, which Will described as “an abysmal box office and critical failure”.

“And what was worse was that Jaden took the hit,” Smith wrote in the memoir, adding: “Jaden had faithfully done everything that I’d instructed him to do, and I had coached him into the worst public mauling he’d ever experienced.”

The Independence Day actor described how his “heart shattered” when Jaden asked him to become emancipated, a decision the now 23-year-old star “ultimately decided against”.

When a minor becomes emancipated, it means they are removed from the control of their parents or legal guardians. They can take on responsibilities reserved for adults before they reach the age of majority, which is usually 18.

Will is available to buy now.