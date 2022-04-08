Will Smith news - live: Academy holds meeting to decide possible sanctions over Chris Rock slap
Latest updates as the Academy makes a decision on ‘consequences’
It’s been nearly two weeks since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
The Academy are convening today (8 April) to decide on what “consequences” Smith will face for the incident, which saw the actor hit Rock on stage and swear at him after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock had joked, in an apparent reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith stated last year that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.
Smith, who won the Best Actor prize later in the ceremony, walked on stage and struck Rock, before shouting at him: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”
In a statement issued after the incident, the Academy “condemned” Smith’s actions, and said an investigation was being launched into prospective sanctions.
“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr Smith at last night’s show,” said the organisation. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”
Smith subsequently resigned from the Academy, but some have speculated that he could be stripped of his Best Actor prize – which he won during this year’s ceremony, for his role in the tennis biopic King Richard.
Follow live updates below...
Academy convenes to decide ‘consequences'
Hello, and welcome to the live blog.
We’re following along as the Academy meets to determine what further sanctions Will Smith should face after the incident at the 2022 Oscars.
There’s no word yet on what time a decision is expected, but the meeting is reported to be taking place right now.
If Smith’s Oscar is taken away, it would represent an unprecedented measure from the Academy – but then again, nothing about this year’s ceremony had too much of a precedent.
