Will Smith has sent a resignation letter to the Academy, stripping him of his membership to the Oscars awards body.

On Friday (1 April), five days after slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 ceremony on stage, Smith made the decision to step down following reports he would face disciplinary action.

The actor was set to find out what Academy board members, including Whoopi Goldberg, Steven Spielberg and Laura Dern, had decided on 18 April. Academy president

David Rubin accepted Smith’s resignation, but said: “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."

Smith announced he would resign in a new statement, leaving many to wonder what this meant for the actor’s future at the Oscars.

Read Smith’s full resignation statement below:

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at 022 Oscars (Getty Images)

“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.

“Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

While Rock, during his first stand-up show following the incident, said he is “still processing what happened”, a source close to the comedian claimed the comedian “had no idea” Pinkett Smith had alopecia.