Film fans are reacting to Will Smith revealing he once “fell in love” with former co-star Stockard Channing.

The actor shared the news in his new memoir, Will, revealing that he became enamoured with the Grease star after working on the 1993 film Six Degrees of Separation.

Smith was married to his first wife, Sheree Zampino, at the time and the two just welcomed their first child together.

In the memoir, which is released on 9 November, he writes: “[Zampino] married a guy named Will Smith and now she was living with a guy named Paul Poitier [his character in the film]. And to make matters worse, during shooting I fell in love with Stockard Channing.”

After filming wrapped up, Smith says he found himself “desperately yearning to see and speak to Stockard”.

After the quotes from Smith’s memoirs found their way onto the internet, people reacted in a variety of manners – some with surprise at the seeming random nature of the revelation.

However, many questioned why Smith felt the need to share the information, especially in the wake of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s recent revelation about their private life.

“I find myself desperately yearning for Will Smith and his wife to spare us the details,” one person wrote, with another adding: “Will Smith & Jada out stressing their life to the public!!”

Stockard Channing co-starred with Will Smith in ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ (Getty Images for "Carousel")

“I’ve never seen a couple talk more about their personal life on social media then Will & Jada,” another person added.

Smith will next be seen in King Richard, in which he plays the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams.

Meanwhile, Channing is currently performing Hampstead Theatre’s production of Marsha Norman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning night, Mother.