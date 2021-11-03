Will Smith has opened up about falling in love with his then-costar Stockard Channing while working on the film Six Degrees of Separation.

The actor has written about his past feelings for Channing in his forthcoming memoir Will, which will be released on 9 November.

At the time, Smith was married to his first wife, Sheree Zampino, and the two had just welcomed their first child together. Six Degrees of Separation was released in 1993.

“Sheree and I were in the first few months of our marriage with a brand-new baby and for Sheree, I can imagine that this experience was unsettling to say the least,” Smith writes in an excerpt published on Wednesday (3 November) by People.

“She’d married a guy named Will Smith and now she was living with a guy named Paul Poitier [his character in the film]. And to make matters worse, during shooting I fell in love with Stockard Channing.”

After filming wrapped up, Smith says he found himself “desperately yearning to see and speak to Stockard”.

Smith and Zampino were married from 1992 to 1995. In 1997, Will Smith tied the knot with Jada Pinkett Smith. The couple have been married for 24 years.