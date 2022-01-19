Willem Dafoe has an ‘interesting’ idea for a plotline of Joker 2

Willem Dafoe has shared an “interesting” pitch for a Joker sequel.

The 66-year-old Spider-Man actor hinted at expanding his role in the Marvel and DC Universe during an interview with GQ.

Sharing his thoughts about a potential “Joker imposter”, Dafoe said: “There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter.”

“So it would be possible to have not duelling Jokers, but someone that [claims] to be the Joker that isn’t the Joker.”

Referring to the films tarring Joaquin Phoenix, Dafoe shared an idea of a possibly “interesting story”.

“If you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did,” Dafoe said, adding: “I fantasised about that.”

For a long time, many fan videos have appeared on social media showing that Dafoe has physical similarities to the original Joker in comic books.

So far, six actors (Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Mark Hamill, Jared Leto, Heath Ledger and Phoenix) have portrayed the role of Joker in media.

Ledger and Phoenix won Academy Awards for their respective performances of the DC villain.

In his latest project, Dafoe reprised the role of supervillain Norman Osborn / Green Goblin in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborne/Green Goblin (Sony Pictures Releasing / Shutterstock)

Previously, the Wisconsin-born actor portrayed Nuidis Vulko in the DC Extended Universe films Aquaman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.