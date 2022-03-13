Oscar-winning actor William Hurt has died, aged 71.

The actor’s son, Will, announced the news, posting on social media: “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday.

“He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.”

Hurt was best known for his Oscar-winning performance as gay prisoner Luis Molina in 1985’s Kiss of the Spider Woman, and his Oscar-nominated work in Broadcast News, A History of Violence and Children of a Lesser God.

The actor also portrayed General Thaddeus Ross in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, before reprising his role in the Marvel movies Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow.

His career began with a lead role in the film Altered States, which he secured after studying at Juillard. Soon afterwards, parts in Body Heat and Gorky Park followed.

