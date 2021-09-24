William Shatner is reportedly going to space in Jeff Bezos’ civilian space rocket

William Shatner looks set to head into space via Jeff Bezos’ civilian flight rocket, according to reports.

The Star Trek actor is expected to head into space on an upcoming flight in October, via the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket (via TMZ).

At 90 years old, it would make Shatner “the oldest person ever to be launched into space,” according to the publication.

Shatner has expressed his desire to go into space before. Last year, he shared a photoshopped image of himself in a spacesuit and tweeted it to NASA.

He asked if he could join the SpaceX Crew Dragon Demo-2 commercial spaceflight to the International Space Station (via space.com) and tweeted: “Just in case; the suit does fit!”

He also hinted that a trip to space could be on the cards at a panel during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. “There’s a possibility that I’m going to go up for a brief moment and come back down,” he told the audience.

While Shatner hasn’t yet confirmed the reports, TMZ write that the fifteen-minute flight could be filmed for a documentary.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Shatner for comment.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard crew (L-R) Jeff Bezos and Wally Funk arrive for a press conference after flying into space in the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket (Getty Images)

Bezos, the founder of Amazon, flew into outer space in July for a very brief period on a private rocket.

Although his expedition lasted only a few minutes, the trip to space in itself cost billions of dollars. Both he and fellow businessmen Richard Branson, who also flew into space this summer, are hoping to make big profits from expanding “space tourism.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Bezos recently pledge $1 billion to conservation projects around the world, saying his trip to space made him realise how “fragile” the planet was.

He said: “Nature is our life support system and it’s fragile. I was reminded of this just this July when I went into space with Blue Origin. I’d heard that seeing the Earth from space changes one’s point of view of the world. But I was not prepared for just how much that would be true.

“Living down here, the world and the atmosphere seem vast and they seem stable. But looking back at Earth from there, the atmosphere seems thin and the world finite. Both beautiful, both fragile.”