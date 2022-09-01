Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Willow Smith has revealed that her mother Jada Pinkett Smith received “death threats” for being a Black woman who made heavy metal music.

The 50-year-old singer and actor has previously spoken about the racism she endured after she formed her band Wicked Wisdom in 2002.

Now, in a new interview with Glamour UK, Willow has recalled the “crazy” things her mother dealt with from inside the alternative music world.

“Oh, my goodness. She was getting death threats. It was a crazy amount of stuff going on,” Willow remembered.

“I remember being like, ‘Yo! People are really upset about this, they’re mad that a Black woman wants to do metal and is in the space.”

Despite Jada’s experience with racist fans, it didn’t stop Willow, 21, from following in her mother’s footsteps and pursuing her own career as a rock artist.

However, Willow explained that she too has had her fair share of “resistance” from fans.

Willow and Jada Pinkett Smith (Getty Images)

“When you start to move towards the heavier side [of music], the resistance gets stronger,” Willow told The Independent earlier this year.

“At least it’s not like how it was when my mum was touring and people were throwing broken glass and shouting racial slurs at her,” she added.

“I’ve always said what I wanted to say and not cared, even when people thought it was stupid,” she said. “More Black girls need to give no f***s. Be confident. Be loud. Say what you wanna say.”

Willow’s newest album, COPINGMECHANISM, will be released on 23 October.