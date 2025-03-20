Wings Hauser death: Prolific actor known for Vice Squad and Magnum PI dies at 78
TV and film actor was described as ‘the biggest star you've never heard of’
Wings Hauser, the prolific television and film actor known for his roles in Vice Squad, Tough Guys Don’t Dance and Magnum PI among others, has died. He was 78.
Hauser made over 100 screen appearances in a career that spanned over five decades. His son, Cole, is also an actor known for his fan-favorite role in Yellowstone.
Hauser died on March 15 in Los Angeles of natural causes.
In a statement posted to his official Facebook page, his wife Cali Lili Hauser said: “Movie icon Wings Hauser took flight in the arms of his film and music partner, Cali Lili Hauser, at their studio this weekend.
“Wings Hauser’s one of a kind, legendary career spanned 58 years in movies, TV and music working alongside many of the greatest artists in the industry and earning their respect.”
He was born Gerald Dwight Hauser in Hollywood on December 12, 1947. His wife’s statement described him as a “proud Academy member and prouder son of Academy Award winning writer, director, producer Dwight A. Hauser and loving mother Geraldine T. Hauser.”
He made his film debut in 1967 at the age of 18, taking on a minor role in the war film First to Fight. However, he initially decided to pursue music rather than acting and released an album Your Love Keeps Me Off the Streets in 1975.
Hauser gained a wider fanbase when he was cast on soap opera The Young and the Restless in 1977. He remained on the show until 1981 and reprised his role as Greg Foster for three episodes in 2010.
In 1982, Hauser landed his breakout film role as Ramrod in crime thriller Vice Squad. The following year he wrote the story for Vietnam-era war film Uncommon Valor, which starred Gene Hackman and Patrick Swayze.
Throughout the 1980s Hauser became a familiar face on television, appearing on a string of hit shows including Magnum PI, Airwolf, The A-Team, Murder, She Wrote, and Perry Mason.
In 1991, Entertainment Weekly profiled him under the headline: “Wings Hauser is the biggest star you’ve never heard of.”
He continued to work steadily into later life, appearing on shows including House, Bones and The Mentalist in the 2000s. In 2010, he made an appearance as part of the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff.
Hauser had two children: a daughter, Bright Hauser, from his first marriage to Jane Boltinhouse, and son Cole, from his second marriage to Cass Warner Sperling.
He was married to Nancy Locke from 1979 to 1999, and to Cali Lili Hauser from 2002 until his death.
