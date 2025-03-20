Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wings Hauser, the prolific television and film actor known for his roles in Vice Squad, Tough Guys Don’t Dance and Magnum PI among others, has died. He was 78.

Hauser made over 100 screen appearances in a career that spanned over five decades. His son, Cole, is also an actor known for his fan-favorite role in Yellowstone.

Hauser died on March 15 in Los Angeles of natural causes.

In a statement posted to his official Facebook page, his wife Cali Lili Hauser said: “Movie icon Wings Hauser took flight in the arms of his film and music partner, Cali Lili Hauser, at their studio this weekend.

“Wings Hauser’s one of a kind, legendary career spanned 58 years in movies, TV and music working alongside many of the greatest artists in the industry and earning their respect.”

He was born Gerald Dwight Hauser in Hollywood on December 12, 1947. His wife’s statement described him as a “proud Academy member and prouder son of Academy Award winning writer, director, producer Dwight A. Hauser and loving mother Geraldine T. Hauser.”

open image in gallery ‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser — son of Wings ( Getty Images )

He made his film debut in 1967 at the age of 18, taking on a minor role in the war film First to Fight. However, he initially decided to pursue music rather than acting and released an album Your Love Keeps Me Off the Streets in 1975.

Hauser gained a wider fanbase when he was cast on soap opera The Young and the Restless in 1977. He remained on the show until 1981 and reprised his role as Greg Foster for three episodes in 2010.

In 1982, Hauser landed his breakout film role as Ramrod in crime thriller Vice Squad. The following year he wrote the story for Vietnam-era war film Uncommon Valor, which starred Gene Hackman and Patrick Swayze.

Throughout the 1980s Hauser became a familiar face on television, appearing on a string of hit shows including Magnum PI, Airwolf, The A-Team, Murder, She Wrote, and Perry Mason.

In 1991, Entertainment Weekly profiled him under the headline: “Wings Hauser is the biggest star you’ve never heard of.”

He continued to work steadily into later life, appearing on shows including House, Bones and The Mentalist in the 2000s. In 2010, he made an appearance as part of the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff.

Hauser had two children: a daughter, Bright Hauser, from his first marriage to Jane Boltinhouse, and son Cole, from his second marriage to Cass Warner Sperling.

He was married to Nancy Locke from 1979 to 1999, and to Cali Lili Hauser from 2002 until his death.