New Winnie the Pooh film imagines bear as a violent horror figure
Children’s bear appears more sinister in forthcoming film, ‘Blood and Honey’
A new film will apparently transform the much-loved children’s character Winnie the Pooh into a horror figure.
The animated bear, who is usually portrayed as cuddly and kind, receives a sinister makeover in the forthcoming picture Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.
Pooh Bear, created by AA Milne, entered the public domain earlier this year on 1 January when the copyright on the book, initially issued in 1926, expired.
This means that the character is available for use without permission of the author’s estate and can be interpreted in any creative work, such as movies, musicals and plays.
Previously, the rights to Winnie the Pooh were held exclusively under Disney licensing, which gave the character a red T-shirt and is the version recognisable to most.
According to film site IMDB, the dark take on the honey-loving bear will be directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield.
As well as familiar characters such as Pooh and Piglet, Blood and Honey is also poised to feature roles so far described as “Mauled Woman” and “Caged Man”.
According to Jennifer Jenkins, director of the Centre for the Study of the Public Domain at Duke University, the rights to the Winnie the Pooh stories and characters after 1926 still belong to Disney.
The character of Tigger will not feature in the film, as he wasn’t introduced until 1928 so remains under Disney copyright.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Some fans have shared their excitement for the film on social media, praising the use of the character now that it is no free for creative usage.
"This is why public domain is a good thing," wrote one supporter.
Elsewhere, others have had a less positive reaction to the interpretation; some have claimed that the images will "ruin their childhood".
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies