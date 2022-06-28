Woody Allen has admitted to being a “prude”, and revealed which of his films is “too dirty” for him.

The director, whose career spans more than six decades, is well-known for romantic comedies – Midnight in Paris, A Rainy Day in New York, and Blue Jasmine – that often refrain from using vulgar language.

During an Instagram Live interview on Tuesday (28 June) with Alec Baldwin, the two discussed their preference for keeping their films clear of “colourful language and imagery”.

“I, myself, being a prude and coming from a different generation, blanch when I hear that kind of stuff,” Allen said.

When asked if any of his characters had ever used the “F-word,” he responded: “I needed it in my movie Mighty Aphrodite.

“I had it used all through the movie, and so when I see that movie, it’s always too dirty for me.”

He added: “If I did it over, I would try and do it more skillfully.”

Alec Baldwin and Woody Allen (Instagram, Shutterstock)

The 1995 comedy starred Allen as the adoptive father of a genius son, determined to rectify the birth mother’s (Mira Sorvino) prostitute and porn star lifestyle.

Earlier this year, Mira Sorvino said her early career was “tainted” by Allen, claiming that she “should have denounced” the director over the allegations that he molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

When Baldwin first announced to his fans that he would be interviewing Allen, he stated that he had “ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here”.

“If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue.”

Baldwin was referring to the Allen v Farrow documentary that came out on HBO in February last year.

It includes a never-before-seen home video of Farrow when she was seven years old, talking about Allen allegedly sexually abusing her.

Allen has denied the allegations, calling them “untrue and disgraceful”.