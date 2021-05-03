Woody Harrelson ‘insists’ on helping New York woman move out of apartment

Woody Harrelson helped a New York woman he met on the street move out of her apartment at the weekend.

A Wall Street Journal reporter, Alex Janin, was in the middle of carrying out her belongings when the True Detective star walked past and offered to lend a hand.

In a tweet, which has garnered 532,000 likes at the time of writing, she shared a picture of the actor carrying her house plants and said: “Woody Harrelson helped us move out of our apartment today. Love you, NYC.”

A follow-up tweet explained: “I was moving my bike into the U-haul and he came out of a nearby store to ask if I knew where the closest citibike station was. Then we chatted for a while and he offered to help us! We said no but he insisted and was so kind.”

In response to many people taking issue with the condition of her plants, she wrote: “YES I am aware that my fiddle leaf is basically dead. And yes, Woody did tell me I should water it more.”

The post led to many Twitter users sharing their own stories about meeting Harrelson.

“When I was an undergrad student at the University of Toronto, friends and I were hangin around in Queen’s Park when Woody Harrelson appeared out of nowhere and sat down w/ us,” wrote one person. “He pulled out the fattest joint I’ve ever seen and spent the rest of the afternoon getting us all high.”

In 2018, Harrelson admitted he had to “fire up a joint” in order to get through a dinner with Donald Trump.

He said: “Talk about a tough dinner to get through. All he could talk about was money. After about 45 minutes, I was like ‘excuse me’, and walked outside and fired up a joint. I was like, ‘Whoa, how am I going to get through the rest of this meal?’ I wouldn’t even have dinner with that mother and here he is the f***ing president.”

In March, it was revealed Harrelson would be playing a Nazi doctor in the forthcoming Second World War psychological thriller, The Man With The Miraculous Hands.

He is also reprising his role of Carnage in the forthcoming Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage.