Woody Harrelson has revealed whether he would be willing to star in a third Zombieland film.

The most recent instalment in the zombie comedy franchise, Zombieland: Double Tap, came out in October 2019, 10 years after the original Zombieland.

Harrelson reprised his role as Tallahassee, a partner to Jesse Eisenberg’s Columbus.

“I haven’t heard anything about it from many of the creative elements. I would love to do it because I just love those guys,” Harrelson told Screenrant in a recent interview.

“That whole group is really... That's a singularly wonderful, fun, amazingly funny group of people. So what I’m saying is I’m open to it.”

The previous two films also starred Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin.

Director Ruben Fleischer told MovieWeb in 2019 that one idea for a potential third film “that I think would be cool is seeing what's going on in other parts of the world, which would be exciting for me”.

Harrelson stars in the newly released Kate, an action thriller released on 10 September in the US and in the UK. He will be seen in the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage and The Man from Toronto.