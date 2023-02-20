Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Your Place or Mine is attracting a number of hostile reviews from audience members and critics, with many taking aim at the apparent lack of chemistry between its two leads.

Netflix’s latest romcom stars Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon as two best friends of 20 years living on opposite coasts.

When Kutcher’s free-spirited Peter offers to swap homes with Witherspoon’s routine-loving Debbie for a week, they both come to realise that what they need might be more than just a change of scenery.

Following its 10 February release, just in time for Valentine’s Day, the movie has quickly jumped to No 3 on the streamer’s most-watched list.

Yet still, much of the chatter around it has leaned critical, with many pointing out Kutcher and Witherspoon’s “lack of chemistry”.

“Your Place Or Mine on Netflix is pretty much the guide on how not to make a romcom,” one tweeted.

“Don’t cast leads with no chemistry, don’t make it so the leads never actually interact and don’t have one of your leads have legit chemistry with the person she’s not supposed to end up with.”

“Don’t do this to yourself,” a second warned. “Your Place or Mine was PAINFUL to watch. Terrible acting, AWFUL writing, zero chemistry! I tried my best to get through it and I STRUGGLED.”

“The lack of chemistry between Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon in Your Place or Mine is actually a sight to behold. I legit cringed at that one kiss,” a third added.

A fourth quipped: “Who ever thought of the marketing strategy of the Netflix romcom, Your place or Mine, displaying a lack of chemistry, is a genius.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

A few weeks ago, at the film’s premiere, fans were left amused and confused by Kutcher and Witherspoon’s awkwardness on the red carpet.

Kutcher later revealed that even his wife Mila Kunis contacted them saying: “Guys, you gotta, like... act like you like each other.”

He then explained that he didn’t want to spark rumours of “an affair” by putting his “arm around” Witherspoon and acting “all friendly”.

Your Place or Mine is out now on Netflix.