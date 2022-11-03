Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New images of Zac Efron in character for his forthcoming movie The Iron Claw have fans hilariously comparing his look to Shrek’s Lord Farquaad.

The High School Musical star is set to portray former American professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich opposite The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White as his brother Kerry Von Erich.

According to IMDb, director Sean Durkin’s film will follow the story of the Von Erichs and their incredible impact on the sport of wrestling from the 1960s to today.

Recent photos of Efron in costume wearing a muscle tee and denim cut-off shorts, his hair grown out and cut into a fringe, have been circulating on Twitter, with fans commenting on his uncanny resemblance to Dreamworks’ animated villain.

“Remember Lord Farquaad in Shrek? This is him today,” one jokingly responded, with a second adding: “Lord Farquaad but make it the 21st century.”

A third wrote: “Not Zac Efron becoming Lord Farquaad’s lost brother.”

“The Lord Farquarization of Zac Efron?” another questioned.

Lily James, Harris Dickinson and Maura Tierney are also set to star in the biopic in featured roles.

Efron’s known for his incredible transformations for screen roles. Last month, he revealed that he “fell into a pretty bad depression” while bulking for 2017 comedy action movie Baywatch.

The 35-year-old warned others against the Baywatch body, saying that it’s “unattainable”.

Meanwhile, Efron addressed rumours that he underwent plastic surgery, claiming that the change in his jaw shape actually resulted from an injury.

The Iron Claw will be relased in 2023.