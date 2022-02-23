Zack Snyder has rallied his fans to help him win at the Oscars next month.

The director has shared a post urging people to vote for his zombie heist film Army of the Dead to win the #OscarsFanFavorite poll.

The new category was announced by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences earlier this month. Every film released from 1 March to 31 December 2021 is eligible for votes and fans can vote up to 10 times a day for their favourite films.

Deadline reported that Zack Snyder’s Justice League was way ahead in the polls despite the fact director’s cuts were ineligible. In second place was Amazon’s Cinderella, seemingly thanks to the concerted effort from fans of its lead star, Camilla Cabello.

Similarly, Johnny Depp fans have been urging each other to vote for the actor’s film Minamata, which was released in August 2021.

News of the poll has reportedly been met with derision from Academy members, who are said to feel that enabling the winner to be decided solely by Twitter users puts the vote into disrepute.

Now Snyder has urged his fans to vote for Army of the Dead, with the director’s Netflix film seeming like the one to beat.

In fact, Snyder’s sharing of the post led to so many tweets in support for the film, which was released in May 2021, that its title began trending on Twitter shortly after.

“THE BOSS HAS SPOKEN! WE MUST WIN THIS!” one fan wrote, with another adding: “Well if there were any doubt, this settles it. No turning back now. We do this for Zack.”

Zack Snyder’s loyal fans are now rallying to vote for ‘Army of the Dead’ (Twitter)

One person, in response to the slew of votes after Snyder shared the poll, added: “The fandom answering the call on short notice yet again.”

The votes for #OscarsFanFavorite poll closes on 3 March, with the winner being announced at the ceremony on 26 March.

Find the full list of Oscars 2022 nominations here.