Zoe Kravitz claimed that she drank milk from a bowl to prepare for her role as Catwoman in The Batman.

The actor appeared on Wednesday’s (2 March) edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which she was asked about the film and how she is feeling ahead of its release.

At one point in the conversation, Fallon suggested the things he’d do to get into character if he was portraying the feline superhero.

“I would study cats,” said Fallon, to which Kravitz responded: “I did that.”

Next, the host suggested that, if he were getting ready to portray Catwoman, he’d “drink milk out of a bowl”.

Kravitz confirmed: “I did that. I did!”

Asked if she was serious about drinking milk like a cat, Kravitz changed tack and made it unclear whether or not she was joking.

“Maybe? I’m method, dude!” said the 33-year-old.

Zoe Kravitz and Jimmy Fallon (YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Discussing her preparation for the role further, the High Fidelity star said that she had spent a significant amount of time “hanging out” with cats to watch the way they move.

“I find them interesting; I feel like they could kill me in any two seconds,” Fallon said of the animal.

“I was really inspired by that,” Kravitz replied. “I watched a bunch of cat videos, feline videos, watching them fight.

“What I was so interested [in] is that fact that you can’t read their face at all, which is why I think people are creeped out by them. You can’t tell what they’re gonna do.”

You can read The Independent’s review of The Batman here.