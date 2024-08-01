Support truly

Zooey Deschanel has defended the character she portrayed in Noughties rom-com (500) Days of Summer, revealing she was verbally abused by fans after the film’s release.

The actor, 44, starred in the 2009 romantic drama as the titular Summer Finn, alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt who played her pursuer Tom Hansen, as it documents their failed relationship. The film, directed by Marc Webb, depicts the breakdown in non-linear form.

It has long been at the centre of debate between warring factions in the movie’s fandom, with some people perceiving Summer as a cold-hearted villain who strings Tom along, and others blaming Tom for his self-absorbed and objectifying approach to their relationship, which ignores Summer’s autonomy and agency.

Deschanel revealed that she had been approached with abuse about the character following the movie’s release as she defended her character on the Heart Evening Show with Dev.

Asked if there were any questions she was tired of being asked, the star who is currently promoting her new movie Harold and the Purple Crayon, referred to her role in the movie.

“Back when (500) days of Summer came out, everyone was like, ‘you’re such a b****, Summer!’ I don’t know if that’s a word you can put on the air, but I was like, very tired of hearing that, because I was like, ‘she’s absolutely not.’

“And I feel very, like, protective of that character. So, stop saying that about Summer, guys.”

Gordon-Levitt also settled the debate earlier this year as he gave his verdict on the movie’s meaning.

“People say negative things about Zooey’s character,” he told the i. “It gets interpreted that it’s a story about this innocent guy who’s so nice and loves his girlfriend so much, and then she breaks up with him, and how could she do that?

“But what you really ought to pay attention to is that my character was not listening. He ignores a lot of what Summer says.”

Gordon-Levitt, who also starred in the 1999 cult classic rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You, gave various examples of instances in the movie when Tom fails to listen to Summer.

Around halfway through the movie, Summer begins to tell Tom about a recurring dream she has.

“And the narrator just starts talking over her,” he continued. “This is a great cinematic representation of a selfish young man who’s not even listening to his girlfriend. He’s thinking all about himself. It’s no wonder she broke up with him.”

