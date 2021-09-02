Zooey Deschanel has shared a tribute to her late Elf co-star Ed Asner, following his death aged 91.

Asner died on 29 August of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles.

The celebrated actor portrayed Santa Claus in the 2003 Elf, the Christmas-themed comedy starring Deschanel as Jovie, a disgruntled store employee, and Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf.

In a recent Instagram post, Deschanel shared a photo of Asner dresses as Santa Claus in the film.

“Rest In Peace my favourite Santa Claus,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “You will be so missed.”

Asner’s family announced his death on Twitter in a statement that read: “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning, peacefully.

“Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head – Goodnight dad. We love you.”

Asner is remembered for a wide array of roles, including that of Lou Grant in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and the eponymous spin-off Lou Grant.

He was also featured in Roots as well as Rich Man, Poor Man, and voiced the character of Carl Fredricksen in the Pixar animated film Up.