Watch live: Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas arrive for Babygirl premiere in Venice

Watch live as Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas arrive at the Venice Film Festival to present their new thriller Babygirl on Friday, 30 August.

The drama, made by Bodies Bodies Bodies filmmaker Halina Reijn, follows a powerful CEO who jeopardises her career and family life by having an affair with a younger intern.

Banderas plays Kidman’s character’s husband and Harris Dickinson plays the intern.

In her director's statement, Reijn wrote: “The affair at the heart of Babygirl allows Romy and Samuel to play out their confusion around power, gender, age, hierarchy, and primal instinct.

“Despite its forbidden nature, the joy of that exploration is liberating, even healing.”

The Babygirl premiere follows one for Maria, after which star Angelina Jolie received an eight-minute standing ovation.