Olympia Dukakis, the ‘Steel Magnolias’ and 'Moonstruck' actor, has died at 89, her agent said on Saturday.

Her brother, Apollo Dukakis, announced her death in a post on Facebook, writing: “My beloved sister ... passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health she is finally at peace.”

She was 56 before she came to prominence with an Oscar-winning performance turn in Moonstruck alongisde Cher and Nicolas Cage.

More follows...