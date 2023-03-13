Watch as Hollywood stars pose for cameras at Vanity Fair Oscars party
The winners of the 2023 Academy Awards were announced on Sunday evening (12 March), with Everything Everywhere All at Once winning big.
It took home Best Picture, beating The Fabelmans and All Quiet on the Western Front, while writer-directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert became the third duo ever to win the Oscar for Best Director.
Lead Michelle Yeoh took home the Best Actress award, becoming the first Asian woman and only second woman of colour to win the trophy.
All in all, Everything Everywhere All at Once took home an impressive seven Oscars.
Meanwhile, Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for his performance in The Whale, while All Quiet on the Western Front won Best Music (Original Score) and Avatar: The Way of Water won Best Visual Effects.
Following another exciting night at the Academy Awards, Hollywood stars are expected to party the night away at world-famous afterparties in Los Angeles.
