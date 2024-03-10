Watch live: View of Hollywood sign ahead of Oscars red carpet

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch a live view of the famous Hollywood sign ahead of the Oscars 96th Academy Awards.

The Hollywood Sign is an American landmark and cultural icon overlooking Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

The 50-foot-tall white uppercase letters measure 450ft long and were originally erected in 1923 as a temporary advertisement for a local real estate development, but due to increasing recognition, the sign was left up.

Awards season will come to a close with the Oscars 2024, which will take place on Sunday evening.

The latest round of movies, actors and directors in contention for trophies will compete for prizes at the Los Angeles ceremony, with Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon leading the tally.

The Oscars will once again welcome late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to emcee Hollywood’s biggest and most glamorous night.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host has previously fronted the Academy Awards in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

He will join Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon who have also hosted the Oscars four times.