Korean actor Park Seo Joon has been offered a role alongside Brie Larson in the forthcoming Captain Marvel sequel.

According to Korean news outlet Soompi, the 32-year-old actor’s casting was first reported by industry agents. However, the actor’s agency is yet to confirm the news.

If it is confirmed, the What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim actor will be the third Korean actor to star in an MCU movie following Claudia Kim in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ma Dong Seok in Eternals.

The report also states that the actor will head to the US in the second half of 2021 to start shooting the film, which is titled The Marvels.

Seo Joon’s fans are overjoyed by the news. One person wrote on Twitter: “#ParkSeoJoon’s Hollywood debut in Marvel project gosh this is not a drill, this is insane! YOU GO, MAN.”

“Please I’m crying, park seo joon is gonna be in the mcu, IM NOT READY,” wrote another fan.

Another excited fan wrote: “PARK SEO JOON IS GETTING CASTED IN THE MARVELS/ CAPTAIN MARVEL 2!!!! HE’S JOINING THE MCU!!! OH MY GOD!! I’M SO PROUD!!”

Other actors confirmed to star in the film are Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. It will be directed by Nia DaCosta.

Parris first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the adult Monica Rambeau in the Disney+ series WandaVision, and Vellani portrays Ms Marvel in the forthcoming TV show of the same name.

The film is currently scheduled for release on 11 November 2022. It will be part of the MCU’s Phase Four, after the Infinity Saga (which included Phases One, Two, and Three), concluded in 2019.

Seo Joon is best known for his roles in OscarAward-winning film Parasite and Korean dramas like Hwarang, Itaewon Class, Fight For My Way and She Was Pretty.

He is currently filming for a Korean disaster movie called Concrete Utopia.