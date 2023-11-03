Robert De Niro’s ex-assistant calls his back scratch requests ‘creepy’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Robert De Niro’s former employee, Graham Chase Robinson, took the stand on Friday and recalled several instances in which she says the Oscar-winning actor made requests that made her physically uncomfortable.

Ms Robinson said she protested against Mr De Niro’s requests that she scratch his back a few times, reminding him that he had a back scratcher. She claimed that he had responded by telling her: “I like the way you do it.”

Ms Robinson said she found De Niro’s requests “creepy” and “just disgusting.”

Her testimony was part of her $12m (£9.9m) workplace discrimination lawsuit, in which she’s accused the Goodfellas actor, 80, of “extreme emotional distress and reputational harm”.

Mr De Niro is also countersuing Ms Chase Robinson, for allegedly stealing cash, gift cards, electronic equipment and five million air miles from his company Canal Productions, before she quit in 2019 after repeatedly clashing with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

While on the witness stand on Tuesday, De Niro said the back scratching requests possibly occurred “twice”, adding: "You got me! I’m saying this is nonsense” and stating that the requests were “never done with any disrespect.”

On Friday, Ms Chase Robinson also alleged that Mr De Niro called her a “b***h”, which she found upsetting.

“It’s very demeaning and hurtful when you’re just trying to do your job,” Chase Robinson told the court.

She alleged that the Oscar winner criticized her by saying that her job title wasn’t as important as his public opinion of her. “Titles don’t matter, it’s what I say about you that does,” she said that De Niro told her.

On Thursday, De Niro’s girlfriend Chen took the stand and called Chase Robinson “psychotic,” comparing her to the character from Single White Female.

The proceedings are continuing in Manhattan federal court.