Watch live as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stars arrive at Venice Film Festival by boat

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 28 August 2024 09:31
Watch live as the stars of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, including Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega and Monica Bellucci, arrive by boat at the Venice Film Festival.

The oldest film festival in the world, with its 81st edition opening on Wednesday 28 August, marks the start of the awards season and regularly throws up big favourites for the Oscars.

It opens with the premiere of the US comedy horror Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, directed by Tim Burton, and runs until 7 September, closing with an Italian film, The American Backyard, directed by Pupi Avati.

Eight of the past 12 best director awards at the Oscars went to films that debuted at Venice, while Emma Stone won the best actress Oscar this year for her film, Poor Things, that premiered at Venice.

The event also draws a multitude of stars, with Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody all expected to attend.

