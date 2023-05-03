Watch live as Hollywood writers go on strike for first time in 15 years

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live from Los Angeles as Hollywood film and TV writers strike after not reaching a deal with studios on a new contract.

Members of the Writers Guild of America are taking their demands for higher pay to the doors of major studios in a labour dispute that hinges on how the streaming boom is changing show business.

On Tuesday (2 May), hundreds of members picketed in New York and Los Angeles in the first work stoppage to hit Hollywood in 15 years.

A group representing Walt Disney, Netflix and other studios said it had offered “generous” compensation but the sides were unable to reach an agreement in last-minute talks on Monday.

Some actors have also turned out to back the 11,500 striking writers, with John Owen Lowe and Josh Gad seen on picket lines.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.