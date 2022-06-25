England footballer Harry Maguire weds childhood sweetheart Fern Hawkins

England footballer Harry Maguire tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Fern Hawkins on Friday in the south of France.

The Manchester United centre back has shared a photograph from the wedding on Instagram, in which he is pictured kissing his wife at the extravagant ceremony at Chateau de Varennes.

The 29-year-old captioned the image “a day I’ll never forget”.

Maguire and Hawkins, 27, had their wedding party, made up of 30 guests, flown by private jet to France on Thursday, reports The Sun.

It is also understood that England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan Davison was a bridesmaid at the event, while Maguire’s sister Daisy assumed the role of maid of honour.

Friday’s nuptials follow an initial cermony held in a Crewe registry office last month to obtain a UK marriage certificate.

England's defender Harry Maguire kisses his girlfriend Fern Hawkins after the Russia 2018 World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

The couple got engaged in Paris in 2018 and have two daughters, Lillie Saint and Piper Rose.

It comes after police have swept Maguire’s family home after the he received a bomb threat in April this year.

Addressing the scare, Maguire said at the time: “Obviously I’m going to be criticised. Manchester United paid a large sum of money for me, it is one of the most loved clubs in the world and one of the most hated.

The couple got engaged in Paris in 2018 (Getty Images)

“We know we are under the most scrutiny. I totally accept criticism when we concede goals or make mistakes. I’m big enough to accept people getting on my back and saying I can improve.

“But there is a line where we are human beings. I do have a family.

“It doesn’t affect me too much but when it comes to bomb threats, it is more about family — my fiancée, Fern.

“I’m just happy my kids are at an age where they don’t read things and see things on the news.”