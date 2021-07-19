House of the Dragon, the prequel series to HBO’s hit Game of Thrones has shut down production following a Covid outbreak.

The show, which is being shot in the UK, has been forced to halt filming following a positive case amongst the cast and crew.

House of the Dragon will see shooting cease for two days, and will resume on Wednesday (21 July) pending no further positive tests.

HBO confirmed in a statement that, “As part of the rigorous testing implemented for all production employees, a Zone A production member on House of the Dragon tested positive for COVID-19. In compliance with industry guidelines, the production member is in isolation, and close contacts will be required to quarantine”.

The series will star Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, AKA “The Sea Snake” (HBO)

House of the Dragon tells the story of the Targaryen family in Westeros, and is set 300 years before the events in Game of Thrones.

It is one of six prequels in the works at HBO.