Cyberpunk 2077’s much-anticipated next-generation update may reportedly be delayed until early next year.

The open-world RPG was one of the most hyped video games of all time before its release last November, but a multitude of technical issues in the console versions of the game led to its launch being widely considered a disaster.

While the previous-generation version game is playable on next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X and S), a specially optimised next-gen version is still forthcoming, and had been expected around the end of 2021.

CD Projekt Red, the publisher and developer behind the game, as well as the acclaimed RPG The Witcher 3, has suggested that next-gen versions of both games may be pushed back until 2022.

Officially, however, both updates are still expected in “late 2021”.

In a results call to investors, CDPR’s senior vice president of business development Michał Nowakowski offered an update on the situation.

Nowakowski said (as transcribed by VGC): “The target is to release the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 late this year.

“At the same time, keeping in mind the lessons we have learned during the past year and taking into account that this project still remains in development, we can’t say with full certainty that the production schedule will not change.”

He also confirmed that work on The Witcher 3’s next-gen update is “ongoing”, but stipulated that “we cannot be absolutely dead certain that the release schedule will not change”.

“We definitely are aiming with both titles for late 2021 and I don’t want to be more specific at this moment in time,” he added.

Other updates and fixes have been gradually added to Cyberpunk 2077 over the past year to help remedy some of the game’s technical issues, with more expected in the coming months.