EA Sports has revealed that it is “exploring the idea of renaming” its best-selling football video game series, Fifa.

The franchise is currently named after the International Federation of Association Football, and is the highest-selling sports game series in the world.

Use of the name “Fifa” is the result of a branding deal with the organisation, which exists separately to EA Sports’ other licensing deals, such as those for team names or player image rights.

EA made the revelation in a blog post from EA Sports Group’s general manager Cam Weber, addressed to “football fans across the world”.

“As we look ahead, we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games,” the post said.

“This means we’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world.”

Elsewhere in the blog, Weber wrote: “We’re here to create the best experiences for football fans everywhere. To do that, we start by listening to our players.

“We hear consistently that what matters most is growing the global community, creating innovative football experiences across new platforms, a commitment to every level of the sport including grassroots, and accelerating the elevation of the women’s game.

“As a result, we have a clear vision for the future of football.”

The latest version of Fifa, Fifa 22, was released earlier this month.