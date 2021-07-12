The first trailer for the forthcoming football simulation game Fifa 22 has been released.

Published by Electronic Arts, the latest entry in the hit franchise will introduce a number of new features, including new gameplay technology called Hypermotion.

EA sports Fifa general manager Nick Wlodyka said: “FIFA 22 offers millions of fans around the world a chance to engage with the sport they love in an unprecedented way.

“Each player experiences FIFA in their own way but on-pitch gameplay is the unifying constant, so we’re excited to offer deep innovation there. HyperMotion elevates that even further on next-gen consoles and Stadia and completely changes the feel of the game.”

For the second year running, the game’s cover star will be Paris Saint-Germain FC forward Kylian Mbappé.

Here’s a brief rundown of everything else we know about Fifa 22...

When will it be released?

Fifa 22 will be released on 1 October, after the new Premier League season is already underway.

The game is available to pre-order now, in either the “Standard” or “Ultimate” edition, the latter of which comes with extra FUT items, points and four days of early access.

What new features will Fifa 22 have?

The biggest new feature being championed by EA is HyperMotion, new technology designed to provide a more faithful emulation of real football action than before.

HyperMotion technology reportedly allows the game to integrate motion capture footage of 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity for the first time ever. What exactly this means for the actual playing experience is yet to be known.

Other features mentioned by EA include a complete overhaul of the game’s goalkeeping system, a new Create a Club experience in Career Mode, changes to the Volta Football mode, and the introduction of Fifa Ultimate Team Heroes in the popular FUT mode.

Which consoles will it be released on?

The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

A “legacy” version of the game will also be released on the Nintendo Switch.

More information about Fifa 22 is expected to be revealed over the summer. For more details about the game, you can read EA’s official website.