Ariana Grande is the latest musician to deliver a digitally-rendered performance in the hit battle royale game Fortnite.

The “Thank U, Next” singer-songwriter follows in the footsteps of artists including Travis Scott, whose event last year attracted an audience of 12.3m concurrent players, breaking the game’s record at the time.

Grande is set to perform as part of the game’s Rift Tour series of concerts.

The event is scheduled for several performances throughout next weekend, with times spaced out to ensure players around the world can attend.

“Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music to life inside the game has been so fun and such an honour,” said Grande.

“I can’t wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities.”

Here’s a brief rundown of what you need to know to attend the event, including when it’s on and how to attend it.

When is Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour event?

The in-game event will take place on Friday 6, Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 August. Here are the timings:

Show one | Friday 6 August at 11pm BST

Show two | Saturday 7 August at 7pm BST

Show three | Sunday 8 August at 5am BST

Show four | Sunday 8 August at 2pm BST

Show five | Sunday 8 August at 11pm BST

How can you attend the virtual event?

In order to access the event, players must have downloaded Fortnite for free on PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, PC or Mac.

It is recommended that players jump into the game an hour or so before the show begins.