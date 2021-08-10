Grand Theft Auto: Fans think GTA remakes are coming soon as Take-Two announce ‘new iterations’ of old titles
Company did not specify which games would be re-released
A new statement by Take Two Interactive has prompted speculation that a new Grand Theft Auto remake is currently in development.
The company owns Rockstar Games, the publishing label responsible for the hit franchise of open-world driving-action games.
In a recent statement, Take-Two announced it is working on three “new iterations of previously released titles”.
While it is not clear which previous titles are being re-released – or the extent to which they are being altered – fans have suggested that at least one GTA title is a very real possibility.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of GTA III, leaving some people to suggest that that could be the game to get a “new iteration”.
Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick suggested earlier this year that he is open to the idea of remastering the original GTA.
Other games previously released by Take-Two which could be in line for a remaster or remake include Bully and the original Red Dead Redemption.
While the announcement of any new releases from Take-Two is sure to provoke excitement among fans, some people were still disappointed by the lack of news regarding a prospective GTA 6.
GTA 6 is widely believed to be in development, but Take-Two or Rockstar have yet to confirm any details about the game’s existence, including where it is set and when it will be released.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies