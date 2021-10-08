Grand Theft Auto remastered trilogy announced by Rockstar games

Rockstar has announced that it will be releasing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

The trilogy will include the original Grand Theft Auto as well as Grand Theft Auto 2, and Grand Theft Auto III.

The initial release will be on consoles (Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switchand) and PC (via the Rockstar Launcher.

As yet, no exact date for the release has been given, only “later this year”.

A statement from Rockstar on Friday 8 October read: “Later this month marks a very special anniversary for Rockstar Games: 20 years since the original release of Grand Theft Auto III — the game that set players loose in the sprawling, three-dimensional metropolis of Liberty City with a new and unprecedented sense of freedom and immersion. In addition to carving a new path for the open world genre, Grand Theft Auto III established Grand Theft Auto as a cultural phenomenon, alongside its two subsequent — and equally legendary — entries in the series, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.”

“In honour of the upcoming anniversary, today we are excited to announce that all three games will be coming to current generation platforms later this year in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.”

They continued: “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals. We’re extremely excited to share more about these groundbreaking titles in the coming weeks.”

They added: “Plus, as part of the 20th anniversary celebration for GTAIII, look for a cavalcade of special gear to collect in Grand Theft Auto Online throughout upcoming events this Fall, including commemorative clothing and liveries.”

The trilogy is also being released on iOS and Android, something that will be available in the first quarter of 2022.