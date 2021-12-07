Halo Infinite: When is the campaign mode released and when is it arriving on Game Pass?
Campaign follows the early release of the multiplayer mode last month
After six years, Halo fans are finally able to get their hands on a new campaign.
Halo Infinite is released fully on the Xbox Series X and S consoles this week, after the multiplayer mode was dropped last month as a surprise to mark Xbox’s 20th anniversary.
The single-player campaign continues the story of Halo 5: Guardians, and sees players inhabit the role of Spartan super-soldier Master Chief.
Here’s everything you need to know about Halo Infinite’s release.
The game is available on Xbox consoles on Wednesday 8 December.
It launches simultaneously in all relevant territories worldwide at 6pm GMT (which translates to 1pm ET or 10am PT).
The campaign is available to pre-download ahead of its full launch, so players will be able to leap into the action immediately.
In a first for the franchise, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is free-to-play. The campaign, however, is not.
Nonetheless, Halo Infinite is available for subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, and is available on Game Pass from the very first day of release.
