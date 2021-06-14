Marvel fans divided over new Guardians of the Galaxy game: ‘Only Star-Lord? Eh. Colour me unimpressed’

Guardians of the Galaxy has begun trending on Twitter after it was announced that a new game is officially on the way.

Publisher Square Enix has revealed that Canadian video game developer Eidos Montreal – previously behind the Deus Ex games – is working on a new game about the Marvel superhero group.

Described as “a wild ride through mind-blowing worlds inhabited by iconic and original Marvel characters,” it will be a narrative-driven, single-player, third-person addiction-adventure game.

Players will take on the role of Star-Lord aka Peter Quill – who is portrayed by Chris Pratt in the MCU films – as he is accompanied by characters including Groot, Gamora, Drax and Rocket. The team works together to “save the universe”.

Marvel fans appear to be divided over the news, with many taking to social media to share their reactions to the first look images and videos that were released alongside the announcement.

Internet personality Greg Miller wrote: “The Guardians of the Galaxy game looks insane. I can’t wait.”

Another user added: “I have rarely touched a ps5 or xbox my whole life but guardians of the galaxy and black panther avenger games?? Sign me up.”

Others, however, were less enthusiastic about the forthcoming release.

“Only Star-Lord? Underwhelming visuals? Clunky combat? Eh. Colour me unimpressed,” wrote another user.

“Why make a Guardians of the Galaxy game if you’re not basing it off the movies? The franchise had no mass appeal until the movies, so even if the game is good it’s just immediately off-putting to people because it’s not what [is expected],” wrote Esfand, the co-founder of OTK gaming organisation. .

Responding to news that the game will feature an Eighties soundtrack, including hits from Iron Maiden, Kiss and Rick Astley, one person commented: “They really just pulled out the Shrek 2 soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy.”

“So they are making a Guardians of the Galaxy game where Star-Lord is the only playable character…” questioned someone else.

Another person wrote: “Guardians of the Galaxy is still going on,” accompanied by an image of a Spongebob Squarepants character looking bored and unimpressed.

Guardians of the Galaxy will be released worldwide on 26 October on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series SIX, Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.