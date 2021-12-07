Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves given January release date on PS5

Acclaimed game franchise is also being adapted into a major Hollywood film

Louis Chilton
Tuesday 07 December 2021 16:39
Comments
Uncharted

All five games in the acclaimed Uncharted series are set to be re-released as part of a new collection, out on PS5 next January.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collects all four entries in the Nathan Drake saga, alongside the spin-off The Lost Legacy.

It was announced earlier today (7 December) that the game collection will be available to buy on PS5 from 28 January 2022.

Legacy of Thieves is also coming out on PC at a later date, which is yet to be announced.

A number of enhanced features for the PS5 will be available, such as a choice between Fidelity Mode (4K at 30fps), Performance Mode (targeting 60fps) and Performance+ Mode (targeting 120fps at a 1080p resolution).

Recommended

The games have also been updated to incorporate features of the DualSense controller, and will feature reduced loading times.

The Uncharted games follow adventurer Nathan Drake as he seeks out lost treasures around the world.

Inspired by films including Indiana Jones and games such as Tomb Raider, the franchise has received strong reviews, with Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End being widely considered two of the best video games of all time.

A film adaptation of Uncharted is set to be released in cinemas next February. The project stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his older friend, Sully.

In the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand, owners of the Legacy of Thieves collection will receive vouchers which can be exchanged for a ticket to the film.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in