Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves given January release date on PS5

All five games in the acclaimed Uncharted series are set to be re-released as part of a new collection, out on PS5 next January.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collects all four entries in the Nathan Drake saga, alongside the spin-off The Lost Legacy.

It was announced earlier today (7 December) that the game collection will be available to buy on PS5 from 28 January 2022.

Legacy of Thieves is also coming out on PC at a later date, which is yet to be announced.

A number of enhanced features for the PS5 will be available, such as a choice between Fidelity Mode (4K at 30fps), Performance Mode (targeting 60fps) and Performance+ Mode (targeting 120fps at a 1080p resolution).

The games have also been updated to incorporate features of the DualSense controller, and will feature reduced loading times.

The Uncharted games follow adventurer Nathan Drake as he seeks out lost treasures around the world.

Inspired by films including Indiana Jones and games such as Tomb Raider, the franchise has received strong reviews, with Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End being widely considered two of the best video games of all time.

A film adaptation of Uncharted is set to be released in cinemas next February. The project stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his older friend, Sully.

In the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand, owners of the Legacy of Thieves collection will receive vouchers which can be exchanged for a ticket to the film.