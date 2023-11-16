Grey’s Anatomy cast return to studio for upcoming season 20 premiere

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The cast of Grey’s Anatomy has returned to the ABC studio for season 20’s table read of the show and fans could not be more excited.

Actress Camilla Luddington, who plays OB-GYN resident Jo Wilson, shared a clip of her heading to the studio, as she zoomed in on a sign featuring the show’s logo and the words: “Table Read”.

In her Instagram story, Luddington,39, said: “I’m on my way to the table read for the new season and I don’t know if you guys can see, but it is raining in Los Angeles, which is really crazy.

“I feel like the weather gods are on our side for Seattle once again,” she joked, refering to the show’s setting.

Luddington shared a few behind the scene shots from the show’s table reading (Camilla Luddington IG stories)

The star also shared a photo behind the scenes with actor Chris Carmack, who plays Atticus Lincoln on the show.

Fans shared their joy and excitement for the return of the show, after a long wait…

“Finally season 20 is starting to film,” one user commented.

Another said: “This has brought my soul joy.”

“I’VE MISSED YOU TWO,” a fan exclaimed.

Adelaide Kane who plays surgical intern Jules Millin also uploaded a photo of her name card behind her lunch plate.

Anthony Hill, also known as Winston Ndugu in the show, also posted a photo which included the script of the first episode in the season - along with his name card.

Kane and Hill let fans in behind the scenes (Adelaide and Anthony IG Stories)

Meanwhile, Midori Francis shared a selfie of some of the cast hanging out together.

Season 19’s two-episode finale aired on 18 May 2023, which saw the return of Maggie and Meredith, a wedding gone wrong, the Catherine Fox Award ceremony, and potentially the death of another main character.

The two-hour event saw the characters split between the doctors working at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and those attending the Catherine Fox Award ceremony in Boston.

With twists and turns and much drama, viewers were left shocked by the finale.

“Just finished the grey’s anatomy season 19 finale and i’m not okay,” a fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Another added: “Grey’s anatomy!? That season 19 finale has broken me.”

A release date for season 20 of the show has not yet been announced by ABC.

According to PEOPLE magazine, in May, the broadcaster shared that timing for renewals of their scripted series “will be announced at a later date,” with the network restructuring the autumn 2023 primetime lineup due to the writer’s strike.