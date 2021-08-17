Halle Berry is reportedly being sued by former UFC star over role in film Bruised

Former UFC fighter Cat Zingano is reportedly suing Halle Berry over a role in the actor’s upcoming film, Bruised.

According to court documents seen by TMZ, Zingano claims that Berry “promised” her a role in the film, which Berry both stars in and directs.

The fighter alleges she pulled out of an upcoming fight to be able to take part in the film, something she claims resulted in her being dropped by the UFC. Berry allegedly then withdrew her offer due to Zingano no longer being a UFC fighter.

Zingano further claims that Berry “cut off communication” with her afterwards. Zingano is now suing for damages.

The film, which will mark Berry’s directorial debut, is scheduled for released on Netflix on 24 November.

Berry stars in the film as Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter who is hoping for a final shot in the ring.

The film also stars Stephen McKinley Henderson, Adan Canto and Shamier Anderson.

Speaking about the role to Entertainment Weekly, Berry said: “They gave me the script and I loved the story, but it was written for a twenty-something Irish Catholic white woman.

“I couldn’t get it out of my mind, so I thought, is it possible that this could be reimagined for someone like me? Because I think I have a take on it that could actually work — making it about a middle-aged Black woman, someone fighting for a last chance rather than another chance.

“When you’re young we all get chances, they’re a dime a dozen. But when you’re at a certain stage in life it becomes something more impactful and meaningful, right?”

The Independent has contacted Halle Berry and Cat Zingano’s representatives for comment.