I’m A Celebrity: The 10 most memorable challenges

From creepy crawlies to flies or maybe even spiders for lunch, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back for another season, as the show prepares to welcome ten new stars to take on the Australian jungle.

ITV has said the show will return on Sunday 19 November, with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly set to host once more.

The official line-up has been “revealed” with big names such as controversial politician Nigel Farage and actor Jamie Lynn Spears. But can they really take on the horrors of the jungle?

While some grisly bushtucker trials may be interesting to watch, others might have viewers stomachs turning.

With that being said, it is time to take a trip down memory lane and zoom into some of the most memorable and rather disturbing moments on the show over the years…

Jill Scott gets a cockroach stuck in her ear

The medic soon flushed Scott’s ear out with water (ITV/ Youtube screenshot )

Season 22 came with many surprising and skin-crawling moments, including when former Lioness Scott had to be seen by the medic after a cockroach got jammed and stuck in her ear.

At a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial on 17 November 2022, Scott saw herself surrounded by mealworms and cockroaches in the Unlucky Dip.

As the challenge came to an end, Scott called out: “I’ve got a cockroach right in my ear.”

The medic then rushed over, with Scott telling them: “You don’t have to look, it’s definitely in there”.

The medic soon flushed Scott’s ear out with water, to which she said that the insect was “now in my brain” and felt “so weird”.

Fatima Whitbread’s fishbowl was filled with moving cockroaches

Fatima Whitbread kept cockroach that got up her nose on I'm A Celeb (ITV/Youtube screenshot )

I’m A Celebs, Fill Your Face Trial was taken to a whole different level in 2011 as Professional athlete Fatima Whitbread had to remove a cockroach from her nose when it crawled up during a challenge.

Around 7,000 cockroaches were put in Whitbread’s helmet, once one of them crawled up her nose, the trial was stopped, and the show’s medic was brought in with a syringe full of water.

The insect was flushed out through her mouth and Whitbread decided to keep the creepy crawly to show her team.

Ferne McCann eats a live spider

McCann was tasked to eat a live water spider (ITV/Youtube Screengrab )

Possibly everyone’s worst nightmare, reality TV star Ferne McCann was tasked in 2015 to eat a live water spider.

McCann eventually managed to eat the spider, after its legs were seen emerging from her mouth, which sparked an angry response from viewers.

Despite the challenge of having nearly 1,500 complaints for animal cruelty, it was still aired on the show.

John Barrowman vs the bull’s penis

The actor took on the challenge of eating a bull’s penis (ITV/Youtube Screengrab)

Series 18 saw American actor John Barrowman put on a show after chowing down goat’s eyes, a dead spider and last but not least, a bull’s penis.

Facing the dreaded bushtucker trial the Desperate Housewives said: “I knew you were going to give me a penis! I hate you, you evil people, go away.”

He successfully consumed the animal and admitted that it wasn’t the worst part of the task… which says a lot.

Gino D’Acampo faces several spiders

D’Acampo was tasked to wear a transparent helmet that was then filled with spiders (ITV/Youtube screengrab )

There is nothing worse than being face-to-face with spiders… right? Well, Gino D’Acampo could not agree more. “I hate spiders,” he told Ant and Dec before starting the challenge.

On series 9’s bushtucker trial, D’Acampo was tasked to wear a transparent helmet that was gradually filled with the critters.

During the 90-second challenge, D’Acampo kept his eyes wide open behind his goggles and successfully completed his task.

Scarlett Moffatt and the ostriches

Moffatt sadly did not succeed in the ostrich chase (ITV/Youtube Screengrab )

Scarlett Moffatt’s series 16 brought some lighter moments to the show.

The former Gogglebox star was given the challenge to remove four bird ornaments from the neck of an ostrich called George.

Moffatt was seen running around in her own ostrich costume, attempting to blend in with the crowd… but it seems it didn’t fool the animals and Moffatt sadly did not succeed in the ostrich chase.

Joey Essex survives the ‘submerged’ challenge

Joey greeted some eels and crocodiles during his task (ITV/Youtube Screengrab)

Season 13 saw Joe Essex submerged during a challenge with eels and crocodiles.

Essex entered a submarine which was gradually filled with sea creatures. According to The Mirror, a source from the show said: “Joey had a panic attack and a task with some tiny crocs turned into a huge ordeal taking up the whole morning. Ant even had to change shirts because he got sweaty. At one stage it looked like it wouldn’t go ahead.”

However, the star succeeded and went on to retrieve seven stars during the 10-minute test.

Bandicoot bites back at David Haye

The animal bit back at David Haye during his task (ITV/Youtube Screengrab )

Ouch… in series 12 of “Well of Hell” David Haye climbed inside a bucket and was lowered down into the dark well. Once he was in, Ant and Dec explained that Haye would have to reach into the holes to retrieve three stars of different colours that were split into half.

Haye only had 10 minutes to complete the challenge and after succeeding in the first level, the sportsman put his hand into the fourth hole, where Haye said he could feel a rat that "[didn’t] want to move".

After trying to get the animal to shift, it attacked Haye’s hand as he was showered with mealworms. "It’s really going to work on my hand. What the hell is that? I’ve got bite marks, thanks for that,” he said.

Jennie Bond buried alive with rodents

The star received much praise from viewers after being put in a coffin (ITV/Youtube screengrab )

A rather shocking scene on television as viewers watched former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond take on the challenge of being buried alive on series 3 of the show.

Bond received much praise from viewers after being put in a coffin under the ground for 10 minutes, but that was not the end of it… as the coffin was then filled with water and rodents.

The star successfully completed the task and managed to remain calm and focused throughout the trial by singing and talking to herself despite rats crawling all over her body.

Carl Fogarty downs a glass of blood

A rather bloody scene as Fogarty was tasked to drink a cup of blood (ITV/Youtube Screengrab)

Series 14 got a little more gruesome as former motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty was tasked to drink a cup of deer’s blood.

After downing the first half of the bloody drink, Fogarty said it tasted “like Quavers.”

Fogarty completed the challenge with high spirits as his teammates applauded him for his efforts.