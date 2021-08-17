Ireland Baldwin responds to rumours she has a Kendall Jenner tattoo

Ireland Baldwin has responded to fans who thought she’d got a tattoo of the model Kendall Jenner on her arm.

Baldwin, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, shared a picture of a tattoo that showed a naked woman.

Writing on Instagram, Baldwin wrote “Thank you @parkermidnight for bringing her to life.”

Later, fans started to wonder why Baldwin had seemingly had a tattoo of Jenner on her arm, with many commenting on the resemblance between the two.

Baldwin then took to social media to clarify that it was not in fact a tattoo of Jenner.

Writing on her Instagram Stories, Baldwin said: “My tattoo isn’t Kendall Jenner. She’s beautiful though so I’ll take it... but it’s actually an illustration that was done in the 60s”

Back in December, Baldwin defended her stepmother Hilaria Baldwin after the yoga teacher’s Spanish heritage was publicly questioned.

Rumours began circulating on social media that Hilaria had been “faking” her Spanish accent, with some suggesting that the 36-year-old, who was born in Boston, Massachusetts, had lied and said her birthplace was Spain.

Hilaria addressed the rumours on Instagram at the time, where she clarified that she was “born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain”.

“My parents and siblings live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA,” she said, adding that she and her husband Alec “celebrate both cultures in our home” and that they are raising the five children they share to be bilingual.

Shortly after sharing the video, Baldwin also used the platform to defend her stepmother with a series of Instagram Stories.

In one, she wrote: “It’s so pathetic that anyone would want to play detective and dig that deep into someone’s life that they don’t know, don’t know anything about, don’t know how they were raised, who they were actually raised by.”